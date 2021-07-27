Splinterlands Raises $3.6M in Private Sale, Reaches 150K Players By CoinQuora

Splinterlands Raises $3.6M in Private Sale, Reaches 150K Players
- NFT-based trading card Splinterlands has hauled in $3.6 million in a private sale of its new governance token, SPS.
- Many notable crypto firms, as well as individual influencers, took part in the round.
- Out of its total supply, only 6.6% has been reserved for the private sale.
NFT-based trading card game Splinterlands has just wrapped up the private sale of its upcoming Splintershards token, SPS. The sale hauled in $3.6 million from reputable investors.
Many leading crypto funds and notable firms participated in the private sale. These included Animoca Brands, Blockchain Founders Fund, QCP/QSN Ventures, Enjin, Polygon/Matic, Yield Guild Gaming (YGG), Gate.io, 3Commas Capital, Alpha Sigma Capital, Blockchain Founders Fund, AGE Global Fund, TechmeetsTrader, MVST:MG Fund, Black Dragon Capital, Sheesha Finance, Plutus VC, Bad Crypto Podcast, Altcoinbuzz, TeraBlock Capital, and Panda Capital. Other than this, Shima Capital, Illuvium Capital, Baselayer Capital, Faculty Group, SMO Capital, Vendetta Capital, DAF Liquid Venture Fund (DACM), IBA, Youbi, AppWorks, Market Across, Banter Cap…
