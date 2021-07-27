Spain keeps unchanged 2021 and 2022 GDP growth forecasts

Article content

MADRID — The Spanish government kept unchanged its economic growth forecast for this year at 6.5% as it was set in April, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Tuesday.

The economy is likely to expand 7% in 2022, when it is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels, Calvino told reporters in a news conference.

“All indicators and forecasts signal a strong recovery in the second half of the year,” she said.

The economy likely expanded 2% in the second quarter from the first one, Calvino added.