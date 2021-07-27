South Africa’s unrest likely shaved 0.7% off 2021 GDP growth, says S&P

Article content

JOHANNESBURG — The recent unrest in South Africa likely shaved about 0.7% off headline GDP growth in 2021 but strong commodity prices will continue to support the economy, S&P Global ratings said.

“It is estimated that the unrest will likely shave about 0.7% off headline GDP growth in 2021, hit private consumption, and slow the pace of economic recovery,” S&P said in a report dated July 26.

“If the unrest were to recur and last for a long time, this would further pressure the economy and potentially stifle the rebound.” (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Alison Williams)