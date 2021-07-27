Solana hackathon aims to bolster crypto innovation in India By Cointelegraph

Solana’s announcement consists of a free and open invitation to “students, Web2 & Web3 developers, engineers and anyone looking to get into crypto organized in collaboration.” The move toward involving India’s open-source community in crypto may be surprising to those aware of ongoing resistance against (BTC) from mainstream Indian banks such as ICICI. The last date for applying for the hackathon is Aug. 12.

Blockchain platform Solana announced an open invitation to Building out Loud, a hackathon venture exclusively for Indian developers and entrepreneurs. According to the official statement, Solana plans to launch the three-week long event in collaboration with Devfolio and YouTube influencer Superpumped.

