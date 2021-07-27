Slate Grocery REIT Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Article content (All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated) TORONTO — Slate Grocery REIT (TSX: SGR.U) (TSX: SGR.UN) (the “REIT”), an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate, today announced its financial results and highlights for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. “We are pleased to report a strong second quarter that is reflective of the positive market fundamentals for grocery-anchored real estate,” said David Dunn, Chief Executive Officer of Slate Grocery REIT. “Coupling the robust and accelerating US economic recovery with the continued strong performance of America’s largest omnichannel grocers relative to pre-pandemic levels, our business is poised to further advance our key operational and strategic objectives in the latter half of 2021.”

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content For the CEO’s letter to unitholders for the quarter, please follow the link here. Highlights Completed 171,458 square feet of leasing during the second quarter, comprised of 122,488 square feet of renewals and 48,970 square feet of new leasing. Leases in the second quarter were completed at a weighted average rental spread of 5.8%, with spreads of 13.9% for new leases and 3.4% for renewals.

Occupancy increased by 0.1% from the first quarter to 93.2% mainly due to new leasing in the quarter, partially offset by the disposition of an outparcel at an existing property. The weighted average tenant retention rate for the second quarter was 93.6%.

Subsequent to quarter end, the REIT completed the acquisition of a grocery-anchored property in Indianapolis, Indiana for $8.5 million ($81 per square foot). Concurrent with the acquisition, the REIT secured a new, long-term lease with the property’s anchor tenant, Kroger, for 15 years.

The REIT’s previously announced transformational acquisition of 25 properties valued at $390 million remains on track to close in the third quarter of 2021.

During the six month period ended June 30, 2021, the REIT executed ancillary revenue agreements at various properties within the portfolio that will contribute approximately $0.3 million of net operating income (“NOI”) on an annualized basis. The REIT continues to pursue a deep pipeline of additional opportunities.

Including the impact of completed redevelopments, same-property NOI for the trailing twelve month period ended June 30, 2021 (comprised of 59 properties) increased by 1.4% and same-property NOI for the three month period ended June 30, 2021 (comprised of 59 properties) increased by 1.2%, over the respective comparative periods.

Rental revenue for the second quarter was $33.4 million.

Net loss for the second quarter was $3.1 million, which is a $10.0 million decrease from the same quarter of the prior year. The decrease is attributed to the change in fair value of financial instruments and the change in fair value of properties, partially offset by the aforementioned increase in revenue.

Funds from operations (“FFO”) per unit for the second quarter was $0.26, which represented a $0.02 increase from the most recent quarter due to a full quarter of NOI contribution from the portfolio acquisition of five grocery-anchored properties completed in the first quarter and NOI contribution from completed redevelopments.

Adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) per unit increased by $0.02 from the most recent quarter to $0.21, primarily driven by the aforementioned NOI growth, and lower leasing and tenant improvement spend.

The REIT’s COVID-19 deferral payback program totaling $1.2 million has been completed and collected in full.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Three months ended June 30, (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts) 2021 2020 Change % Rental revenue $ 33,377 $ 30,255 10.3% NOI 1 $ 24,037 $ 22,152 8.5% Net (loss) income 2 $ (3,141) $ 6,888 (145.6)% Leasing – shop space 106,449 38,712 175.0% Leasing – anchor / junior anchor 65,009 479,979 (86.5)% Total leasing activity (square feet) 2 171,458 518,691 (66.9)% Weighted average number of units outstanding (“WA units”) 48,615 42,208 15.2% FFO 1 2 $ 12,545 $ 11,115 12.9% FFO per WA units 1 2 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 —% FFO payout ratio 1 2 83.4% 81.8% 1.6% AFFO 1 2 $ 10,398 $ 9,046 14.9% AFFO per WA units 1 2 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 —% AFFO payout ratio 1 2 100.6% 100.5% 0.1% (in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2021 2020 Change % Same-property NOI (3 month period, 59 properties) $ 18,424 $ 18,783 (1.9)% Same-property NOI (12 month period, 59 properties) $ 74,621 $ 74,442 0.2% As at June 30, (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts) 2021 2020 Change % Total assets $ 1,552,511 $ 1,300,866 19.3% Total debt $ 766,997 $ 781,002 (1.8)% Net asset value per unit 3 $ 12.55 $ 10.55 19.0% Number of properties 2 80 77 3.9% Portfolio occupancy 2 93.2% 92.2% 1.0% Debt / GBV ratio 4 53.0% 60.0% (7.0)% Interest coverage ratio 1 2.59x 2.52x 2.8% (1) Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures” section below. (2) Includes the REIT’s share of its joint venture investment. (3) Excludes the impact of the REIT’s bought deal public offering of 11.4 million subscription receipts for gross proceeds of C$133.0 million. (4)Subscription receipt funds in escrow have been removed from total assets to calculate the leverage ratio for the second quarter of 2021. The REIT’s leverage ratio including subscription receipt funds in escrow would be 49.4%. COVID-19 Update In response to the pandemic, Slate Asset Management (Canada) L.P. (the “Manager”), as manager of the REIT, has implemented a COVID-19 response plan, with employee and tenant safety as a top priority. This plan is intended to monitor and mitigate the business and health risks posed to the REIT and its stakeholders. Appropriate operational planning and cost-control measures are in place to manage operational and financial risk. The REIT has mandated increased sanitation and health and safety measures at its properties. The REIT continues to monitor direction provided by the World Health Organization, public health authorities and federal and state governments in order to control the spread of COVID-19.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Management has assessed 66% of the REIT’s tenant portfolio is comprised of essential tenants, including grocery-anchored tenants, medical and personal services, financial institutions, and other essential based services. Rent is typically paid within the first 15 business days of each month. The REIT is well-positioned from a liquidity perspective to withstand any further negative impacts as a result of COVID-19, however, the REIT will continue to evaluate and monitor this as the situation endures. Conference Call and Webcast Senior management will host a live conference call at 9:00 am ET on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 to discuss the results and ongoing business initiatives of the REIT. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (647) 427-2311 or 1 (866) 521-4909. Additionally, the conference call will be available via simultaneous audio found at www.snwebcastcenter.com/webcast/slate/2021/0728. A replay will be accessible until August 11, 2021 via the REIT’s website or by dialing (416) 621-4642 or 1 (800) 585-8367 (access code 2527949) approximately two hours after the live event. About Slate Grocery REIT (TSX: SGR.U / SGR.UN) Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT’s resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term. Visit slategroceryreit.com to learn more about the REIT. About Slate Asset Management Slate Asset Management is a global alternative investment platform focused on real estate. We focus on fundamentals with the objective of creating long-term value for our investors and partners. Slate’s platform has a range of investment strategies, including opportunistic, value add, core plus and debt investments. We are supported by exceptional people and flexible capital, which enable us to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more. Supplemental Information All interested parties can access Slate Grocery’s Supplemental Information online at slategroceryreit.com in the Investors section. These materials are also available on SEDAR or upon request to the REIT at info@slateam.com or (416) 644-4264.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Forward Looking Statements Certain information herein constitutes “forward-looking information” as defined under Canadian securities laws which reflect management’s expectations regarding objectives, plans, goals, strategies, future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities of the REIT. The words “plans”, “expects”, “does not expect”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “does not anticipate”, “projects”, “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements to the effect that certain actions, events or results “may”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “occur”, “be achieved”, or “continue” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Some of the specific forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. There can be no assurance regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the business, operations, and financial performance of the REIT and its tenants, as well as on consumer behaviors and the economy in general. Management believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, however, management can give no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, the REIT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings of the REIT with securities regulators.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Non-IFRS Measures This news release and accompanying financial statements are based on International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”). We disclose a number of financial measures in this news release that are not measures used under IFRS, including NOI, same-property NOI, FFO, FFO payout ratio, AFFO, AFFO payout ratio, adjusted EBITDA and the interest coverage ratio, in addition to certain measures on a per unit basis. NOI is defined as rental revenue less operating expenses, prior to straight-line rent, IFRIC 21, Levies (“IFRIC 21”) property tax adjustments and adjustments for equity investment. Same-property NOI includes those properties owned by the REIT for each of the current period and the relevant comparative period excluding those properties under development.

(“IFRIC 21”) property tax adjustments and adjustments for equity investment. Same-property NOI includes those properties owned by the REIT for each of the current period and the relevant comparative period excluding those properties under development. FFO is defined as net income adjusted for certain items including transaction costs, change in fair value of properties, change in fair value of financial instruments, deferred income taxes, unit expense (income), adjustments for equity investment and IFRIC 21 property tax adjustments.

AFFO is defined as FFO adjusted for straight-line rental revenue and sustaining capital, leasing costs and tenant improvements.

FFO payout ratio and AFFO payout ratio are defined as distributions declared divided by FFO and AFFO, respectively.

FFO per WA unit and AFFO per WA unit are defined as FFO and AFFO divided by the weighted average class U equivalent units outstanding, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as NOI less general and administrative expenses.

Interest coverage ratio is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by cash interest paid.

Net asset value is defined as the aggregate of the carrying value of the REIT’s equity, deferred income taxes and exchangeable units of subsidiaries. We utilize these measures for a variety of reasons, including measuring performance, managing the business, capital allocation and the assessment of risk. Descriptions of why these non-IFRS measures are useful to investors and how management uses each measure are included in Management’s Discussion and Analysis. We believe that providing these performance measures on a supplemental basis to our IFRS results is helpful to investors in assessing the overall performance of our businesses in a manner similar to management. These financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for similar financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. We caution readers that these non-IFRS financial measures may differ from the calculations disclosed by other businesses, and as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by others.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content SGR-FR Calculation and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures The table below summarizes a calculation of non-IFRS measures based on IFRS financial information. Three months ended June 30, (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts) 2021 2020 Rental revenue $ 33,377 $ 30,255 Straight-line rent revenue (276 ) (237 ) Property operating expenses (4,920 ) (3,972 ) IFRIC 21 property tax adjustment (4,278 ) (3,994 ) Adjustments for joint venture investment 134 100 NOI 1 2 $ 24,037 $ 22,152 Cash flow from operations $ 19,886 $ 10,942 Changes in non-cash working capital items (7,961 ) (3,275 ) Transaction costs 176 972 Finance charge and mark-to-market adjustments (464 ) (386 ) Interest, net and TIF note adjustments 26 38 Adjustments for joint venture investment 84 (116 ) Taxes on dispositions 522 2,703 Capital (1,009 ) (488 ) Leasing costs (212 ) (304 ) Tenant improvements (650 ) (1,040 ) AFFO 1 2 $ 10,398 $ 9,046 Net (loss) income 1 2 $ (3,141 ) $ 6,888 Change in fair value of financial instruments 14,305 — Transaction costs 176 972 Change in fair value of properties 1,439 809 Deferred income tax expense 1,866 312 Adjustments for joint venture investment 42 438 Unit expense 1,614 2,987 Taxes on dispositions 522 2,703 IFRIC 21 property tax adjustment (4,278 ) (3,994 ) FFO 1 2 $ 12,545 $ 11,115 Straight-line rental revenue (276 ) (237 ) Capital expenditures (1,009 ) (488 ) Leasing costs (212 ) (304 ) Tenant improvements (650 ) (1,040 ) AFFO 1 2 $ 10,398 $ 9,046 NOI 1 2 $ 24,037 $ 22,152 General and administrative expenses (2,607 ) (2,919 ) Cash interest, net (8,237 ) (7,603 ) Finance charge and mark-to-market adjustments (464 ) (386 ) Adjustments for joint venture investment (50 ) (216 ) Current income tax expense (410 ) (150 ) Capital expenditures (1,009 ) (488 ) Leasing costs (212 ) (304 ) Tenant improvements (650 ) (1,040 ) AFFO 1 2 $ 10,398 $ 9,046 (1) Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures” section above. (2) Includes the REIT’s share of its joint venture investment. Three months ended June 30, (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts) 2021 2020 Net (loss) income1 $ (3,141 ) $ 6,888 Interest and financing costs 8,701 7,989 Change in fair value of financial instruments 14,305 — Transaction costs 176 972 Change in fair value of properties 1,439 809 Deferred income tax expense 1,866 312 Current income tax expense 932 2,853 Unit expense 1,614 2,987 Adjustments for equity investment 92 654 Straight-line rent revenue (276 ) (237 ) IFRIC 21 property tax adjustment (4,278 ) (3,994 ) Adjusted EBITDA 1 2 $ 21,430 $ 19,233 NOI 1 2 $ 24,037 $ 22,152 General and administrative expenses (2,607 ) (2,919 ) Adjusted EBITDA 1 2 $ 21,430 $ 19,233 Cash interest paid (8,263 ) (7,641 ) Interest coverage ratio1 2 2.59x 2.52x WA units 48,615 42,208 FFO per WA unit 1 2 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 FFO payout ratio 1 2 83.4 % 81.8 % AFFO per WA unit 1 2 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 AFFO payout ratio 1 2 100.6 % 100.5 % (1) Includes the REIT’s share of its joint venture investment. (2) Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures” section above. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727006192/en/ Contacts For Further Information

Investor Relations

Tel: +1 416 644 4264

E-mail: ir@slateam.com #distro

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.