Sirius XM Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Sirius XM Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Sirius XM (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Sirius XM announced earnings per share of $0.1 on revenue of $2.16B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.0668 on revenue of $2.06B.

Sirius XM shares are down 0% from the beginning of the year, still down 21.62% from its 52 week high of $8.14 set on January 27. They are under-performing the which is up 17.36% from the start of the year.

Sirius XM follows other major Communication Services sector earnings this month

Sirius XM’s report follows an earnings beat by Verizon on July 21, who reported EPS of $1.37 on revenue of $33.8B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.3 on revenue of $32.77B.

Netflix had missed expectations on July 20 with second quarter EPS of $2.97 on revenue of $7.34B, compared to forecast for EPS of $3.18 on revenue of $7.32B.

