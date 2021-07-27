Simone Biles Is The GOAT And These Photos Prove It

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
13
  • Tokyo Olympics badge

Once a queen, always a queen.

On Tuesday, Simone Biles withdrew from the women’s team gymnastic finals due to mental health concerns.


Loic Venance / AFP via Getty Images

Simone did what she needed for her own health, and I support her all the way. It’s easy to when she’s the best to ever do it.


Abbie Parr / Getty Images

If you need proof, here are some photos that prove the woman is the ultimate GOAT.


Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

1.

First of all, she can do this. I don’t even know what this is, but I know it’s some next level athleticism.


Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

2.

OK now she’s just showing off! And I love that for her!


Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

3.

I couldn’t even do this if someone spotted me the entire time.


Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

4.

Everything about this photo terrifies me and inspires me. The power she has.


Jamie Squire / Getty Images

5.

Yes, she makes a balance beam look like a walk in the park.


Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

6.

Somehow she managed to stick this landing and I am still shook from it. Very impressive.


Martin Bureau / AFP via Getty Images

7.

The look on her face trying to catch this bar is the same look I had when I saw this photo.


Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

8.

She knows a queen when she sees one.


Jamie Squire / Getty Images

9.

I meaaaaaan, even her run is iconic.


Jamie Squire / Getty Images

10.

She’s just as invested in her teammates success as her own.


Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

11.

The bravery it takes to hurl your body into the air like this. Wild.


Antonin Thuillier / AFP via Getty Images

12.

It’s impressive to be this flexible and not brag about it ALL. THE. TIME.


Patrick Smith / Getty Images

13.

You know, just a typical day hanging out for her.


Defodi Images / DeFodi Images via Getty Images

14.

Pretty in pink?! More like perfect in pink.


Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

15.

She makes this look absolutely effortless.


John Thys / AFP via Getty Images

16.

She doesn’t even need to be swinging, jumping, or backflipping to be cool.


The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

17.

Even the heavens open up when she’s competing.


Loic Venance / AFP via Getty Images

18.

In case you thought she was only the GOAT in the gym, she also once competed on Dancing With the Stars.


Eric Mccandless / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

19.

Plus, she can rock a leotard and a cute red carpet dress equally. Options!


Steve Granitz / WireImage

20.

You thought I was gonna go this whole time without talking about the day she kissed Zac Efron. The most epic moment of all time.

No matter what happens, we’re always rooting for you, Simone. You’ve already made our country so proud!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR