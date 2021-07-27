Simone Biles Is The GOAT And These Photos Prove It

On Tuesday, Simone Biles withdrew from the women’s team gymnastic finals due to mental health concerns.
Simone did what she needed for her own health, and I support her all the way. It’s easy to when she’s the best to ever do it.
If you need proof, here are some photos that prove the woman is the ultimate GOAT.
1.
First of all, she can do this. I don’t even know what this is, but I know it’s some next level athleticism.
2.
OK now she’s just showing off! And I love that for her!
3.
I couldn’t even do this if someone spotted me the entire time.
4.
Everything about this photo terrifies me and inspires me. The power she has.
5.
Yes, she makes a balance beam look like a walk in the park.
6.
Somehow she managed to stick this landing and I am still shook from it. Very impressive.
7.
The look on her face trying to catch this bar is the same look I had when I saw this photo.
8.
She knows a queen when she sees one.
9.
I meaaaaaan, even her run is iconic.
10.
She’s just as invested in her teammates success as her own.
11.
The bravery it takes to hurl your body into the air like this. Wild.
12.
It’s impressive to be this flexible and not brag about it ALL. THE. TIME.
13.
You know, just a typical day hanging out for her.
14.
Pretty in pink?! More like perfect in pink.
15.
She makes this look absolutely effortless.
16.
She doesn’t even need to be swinging, jumping, or backflipping to be cool.
17.
Even the heavens open up when she’s competing.
18.
In case you thought she was only the GOAT in the gym, she also once competed on Dancing With the Stars.
19.
Plus, she can rock a leotard and a cute red carpet dress equally. Options!
20.
You thought I was gonna go this whole time without talking about the day she kissed Zac Efron. The most epic moment of all time.
No matter what happens, we’re always rooting for you, Simone. You’ve already made our country so proud!
