Simone Biles Celebrates Team’s Silver With Instagram

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
13
  • Tokyo Olympics badge

“They stepped up when I couldn’t.”

Though Simone Biles withdrew from today’s gymnastics team final in Tokyo, she never stopped cheering for her team from the sidelines.

The GOAT dropped out of the team final as a result of a “medical issue.” She later clarified that her withdrawal was due to mental health concerns and not physical injury.


Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

“I was just, like, shaking, could barely nap. I just never felt like this going into a competition before, and I tried to go out here and have fun,” Biles said. “Warm up in the back went a little bit better, but then once I came out here I was, like, ‘No, mental is not there so I just need to let the girls do it and focus on myself.'”

And now, in a new Instagram post, Simone is celebrating her team’s perseverance.


Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

“OLYMPIC SILVER MEDALISTS,” she captioned the post.

“I’m SO proud of these girls right here,” she continued. “You girls are incredibly brave & talented! I’ll forever be inspired by your determination to not give up and to fight through adversity! They stepped up when I couldn’t. Thanks for being there for me and having my back! Forever love y’all.”


Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

Following her withdrawal, Simone said she was disappointed with her performance, and that her decision to bow out of the event was influenced by not wanting to disadvantage the team.

After her decision, she received an outpouring of support from celebrities and fellow athletes, including her former teammate and Olympian Aly Raisman.


Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

“I know that all of these athletes dream of this moment for their whole entire lives, and I’m just completely devastated. I am obviously so worried and just hoping that Simone is okay,” she told the Today Show. 

The 24-year-old athlete — who is among the most decorated of all time — previously opened up about the pressure of the Olympics: “I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times,” she shared on Instagram.


Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

Well, I know we’re all hoping Simone takes this time to rest and take care of herself — she’s beyond earned it. And if you ever need a refresher, here’s why she’s the greatest of all time.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR