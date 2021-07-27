Shopify To Add Support for NFTs Says President By CoinQuora

Shopify To Add Support for NFTs Says President
- Shopify’s president Harley Finkelstein has shared on Twitter that the platform will add NFT support.
- The e-commerce giant’s first NFT offering will be the Chicago Bulls NFT collection.
- With this, the platform aims to give sellers more control over their NFT sales.
Shopify (NYSE:), the e-commerce giant, has quietly tiptoed into the NFT pool, and users are excited! Just yesterday, July 26, Shopify President Harley Finkelstein shared the news on his Twitter.
We say quietly because there has not yet been an official announcement or press release regarding this. Finkelstein released some brief details showing the company’s intent to support NFTs.
If you’ve spent 1 minute on the internet this year, you’ve seen a lot about NFTs. @Shopify we are making it easier for our merchants to sell NFTs directly through their stores, with one of th…
