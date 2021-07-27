Shopify files for mixed shelf offering of up to $10 bln with SEC

Shopify said the use of proceeds from any expected offering will be set forth in the applicable supplementary prospectus relating to the offering.

Ottawa-based Shopify, which is Canada’s largest e-commerce platform, made the disclosure in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shopify has filed for an up to $10 billion mixed shelf offering, which gives Canada’s most valuable company the flexibility to raise funds by the issuance of a range of securities, including debt and equity, the company said on Tuesday.

These include class A shares, preferred shares, warrants, and debt securities, among others. The filing also said the company “will not receive any proceeds from any sales of Securities offered by a selling securityholder.”

Shopify was not immediately available for comment.

Last July, Shopify filed for a $7.5 billion mixed shelf offering.

Under a shelf registration, a company may sell securities in one or more separate offerings with the size, price and terms to be determined at the time of sale.

Shopify is scheduled to release quarterly earnings on Wednesday and analysts expect a 46.1% increase in revenue from a year ago to $1.044 billion, according to the mean estimate from 24 analysts, based on Refinitiv data.

Refinitiv’s mean analyst estimate for Shopify is for earnings of 97 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of $1.05 per share.

Shares in Shopify, with a market value of C$243.5 billion ($193.2 billion), have rallied 36% so far this year, compared with 15.7% rise in the benchmark Canadian share index in the same period.

($1 = 1.2601 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Moira Warburton in Vancouver Editing by Chris Reese)