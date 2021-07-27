Sen. Warren urges Treasury Secretary Yellen to combat rising crypto threats By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
14

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, has called on United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other regulators to develop a “comprehensive and coordinated” framework for addressing risks in the cryptocurrency market.

In a letter addressed to Yellen, the Democratic senator said the Financial Stability Oversight Council, also known as FSOC, “must act quickly to use its statutory authority to address cryptocurrencies’ risks and regulate the market to ensure the safety and stability of consumers and our financial system.” She continued: