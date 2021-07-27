S.Korea begins COVID-19 vaccination for chip, electronics workers

Article content SEOUL — South Korea on Tuesday launched COVID-19 vaccinations for workers at key computer chip and electronic businesses to minimize disruptions in the global supply chain amid struggles to keep up with its inoculation schedule. Major tech companies including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , Samsung Display Co, SK Hynix Inc and LG Display Co Ltd and their suppliers began in-house vaccination for their employees on Tuesday, the companies’ spokesmen told Reuters. The government approved the companies’ internal vaccination plans last month. The vaccination program will target over 303,000 workers in about 40 companies with in-house clinics, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

The move occurs amid a global chip shortage that has affected manufacturers around the world, particularly automakers. Samsung and SK Hynix are the world's top two memory chip makers. Samsung, SK Hynix and LG Display said they are vaccinating their workers with the Pfizer/BioNTech shot. Samsung and its affiliates had initially planned to offer Moderna vaccines. However, Yonhap reported that the plan is now to offer Pfizer/BioNTech after supply and shipment issues. South Korea said on Monday that Moderna informed the government of an unspecified vaccine production issue and consultations are being held to figure out details. "Moderna has notified there'll be adjustments in supply schedule due to a production issue and we're in discussion with them to confirm detailed plan for delivery and volume," Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Tuesday.