Russian billionaires vs British writer: court battle begins over Putin book

Article content LONDON — England’s High Court will begin hearing arguments on Wednesday from lawyers for four Russian billionaires including Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich and state-owned oil firm Rosneft about a book on President Vladimir Putin which they say defames them. In the 2020 book, British journalist Catherine Belton chronicles Putin’s rise to power and how many of his associates from the former Soviet spy services rose to positions of wealth and influence after he won the top Kremlin job in 1999.

Article content Lawyers for the businessmen will tell the court that passages in the book “Putin’s People: How the KGB Took Back Russia and then Took on the West,” published by HarperCollins, are defamatory. Abramovich is suing both HarperCollins and Belton, according to case details filed with the courts and tribunals service. HarperCollins said it would “robustly defend this acclaimed and ground-breaking book and the right to report on matters of considerable public interest.” Belton, a former Financial Times Moscow correspondent and now a Reuters special correspondent, declined to comment. Law firm Wiggin, which is representing HarperCollins and Belton, did not respond to a request for comment. “The book falsely alleges that our client has acted corruptly, and makes false claims about our client’s purchase, and the activities, of Chelsea Football Club. Such claims are totally unacceptable and are without foundation,” Abramovich’s lawyers, Harbottle & Lewis, said on March 22.