Robinhood introduces feature aimed at protecting investors from crypto volatility By Cointelegraph

Robinhood introduces feature aimed at protecting investors from crypto volatility
Stock and cryptocurrency trading app Robinhood is reportedly exploring a way for users to be better protected from volatile crypto prices.
According to a Tuesday Bloomberg report, the trading app is working on a feature called “price volatility protection,” which would modify certain crypto orders depending on fluctuations in price. A message in the feature’s code says Robinhood “may sometimes skip your recurring orders or buy less than your chosen amount” to protect trades from price volatility, but will inform users before taking such action and never purchase more than the amount selected.
