Rio Tinto Approves $2.4 Billion to Build Serbian Lithium Mine

(Bloomberg) — Rio Tinto Group said it will spend $2.4 billion building a lithium mine in Serbia, in the latest sign that the biggest miners are pushing into metals poised to benefit from the green-energy transition.

Rio, the world’s second-biggest miner, said its Jadar mine in Serbia is expected to start operating in 2026 and hit full-production in 2029. The investment, which still depends on Rio getting the necessary approvals in Serbia, would make the company one of the 10 biggest lithium producers in the world.