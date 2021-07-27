Rio Tinto Approves $2.4 Billion to Build Serbian Lithium Mine

(Bloomberg) — Rio Tinto Group said it will spend $2.4 billion building a lithium mine in Serbia, in the latest sign that the biggest miners are pushing into metals poised to benefit from the green-energy transition.

Rio, the world’s second-biggest miner, said its Jadar mine in Serbia is expected to start operating in 2026 and hit full-production in 2029. The investment, which still depends on Rio getting the necessary approvals in Serbia, would make the company one of the 10 biggest lithium producers in the world.

A transition to green energy worldwide is accelerating electric-vehicle adoption and creating a scramble for lithium, a mainstay for rechargeable batteries that are used in electric cars and to back-up renewable energy.

Rio is the first of the world’s biggest miners to sanction a lithium project.

“The Jadar project would scale up Rio Tinto’s exposure to battery materials, and demonstrate the company’s commitment to investing capital in a disciplined manner to further strengthen its portfolio for the global energy transition,” Rio said in a statement Tuesday.

