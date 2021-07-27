Raytheon Technologies Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Raytheon (NYSE:) Technologies announced earnings per share of $1.03 on revenue of $15.88B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.9291 on revenue of $15.83B.

Raytheon Technologies shares are up 20% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.48% from its 52 week high of $89.98 set on June 10. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 17.74% from the start of the year.

Raytheon Technologies follows other major Industrials sector earnings this month

Raytheon Technologies’s report follows an earnings beat by United Parcel Service on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $3.06 on revenue of $23.42B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.79 on revenue of $23.19B.

Honeywell had beat expectations on Friday with second quarter EPS of $2.02 on revenue of $8.81B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.94 on revenue of $8.64B.

