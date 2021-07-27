Raytheon raises full-year adjusted profit forecast as air travel recovers By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Raytheon stand is seen at the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo



(Reuters) – U.S. aerospace manufacturer Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:) Corp raised its forecast for full-year adjusted profit on Tuesday on the back of an increased demand for its products and services as commercial air travel recovers.

As demand for air travel returned quicker than expected, airlines rushed to return planes to skies and recall crews, thus boosting demand for Raytheon (NYSE:)’s aviation technologies and services.

However, the recovery could be thwarted by the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant that has led to a rise in cases in several countries, with the United States planning to keep existing travel restrictions despite months of lobbying by airlines.

The company now expects full-year earnings of $3.85 and $4.00 per share, above its previous forecast of $3.50 and $3.70.

Net income attributable to common shareowners was $1.03 billion, or $69 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from a loss of $3.84 billion, or $2.55 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $15.88 billion from $14.06 billion.