ProPetro appoints Sam Sledge as chief executive officer

Hydraulic fracturing firm ProPetro Holding Corp on Tuesday said Sam Sledge would become its new chief executive officer, replacing Phillip Gobe, who had headed the company following the exit of its founder last year.

Gobe will transition to executive chairman, ProPetro said.

Sledge had last served as president of the company. He was one of the few executives to remain with ProPetro following a slew of leadership changes that started following the disclosure of an internal investigation into expenses and internal controls, and eventually a probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission into its financial disclosures.