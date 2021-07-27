Philippine peso leads gains among Asian currencies

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S.

DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 109.800 109.76 -0.04

Sing dlr 1.360 1.3599 +0.01

Taiwan dlr 28.033 28.055 +0.08

Korean won 1,153.900 1,150.1 -0.33

Peso 50.360 50.53 +0.34

Rupiah 14,500.000 14,490 -0.07

Rupee 74.460 74.46 0.00

Ringgit 4.228 4.2305 +0.06

Yuan 6.505 6.5109 +0.10

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 109.800 103.24 -5.97

Sing dlr 1.360 1.3209 -2.85

Taiwan dlr 28.033 28.483 +1.61

Korean won 1,153.900 1,086.20 -5.87

Baht 32.960 29.96 -9.10

Peso 50.360 48.01 -4.67

Rupiah 14,500 14,040 -3.17

Rupee 74.460 73.07 -1.87

Ringgit 4.228 4.0200 -4.92

Yuan 6.505 6.5283 +0.36

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

