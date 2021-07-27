Philippine peso leads gains among Asian currencies

Article content

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S.

DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 109.800 109.76 -0.04

Sing dlr 1.360 1.3599 +0.01

Taiwan dlr 28.033 28.055 +0.08

Korean won 1,153.900 1,150.1 -0.33

Peso 50.360 50.53 +0.34

Rupiah 14,500.000 14,490 -0.07

Rupee 74.460 74.46 0.00

Ringgit 4.228 4.2305 +0.06

Yuan 6.505 6.5109 +0.10

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 109.800 103.24 -5.97

Sing dlr 1.360 1.3209 -2.85

Taiwan dlr 28.033 28.483 +1.61

Korean won 1,153.900 1,086.20 -5.87

Baht 32.960 29.96 -9.10

Peso 50.360 48.01 -4.67

Rupiah 14,500 14,040 -3.17

Rupee 74.460 73.07 -1.87

Ringgit 4.228 4.0200 -4.92

Yuan 6.505 6.5283 +0.36

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)