Investing.com – PACCAR (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

PACCAR announced earnings per share of $1.41 on revenue of $5.84B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.39 on revenue of $5.52B.

PACCAR shares are down 0% from the beginning of the year, still down 15.78% from its 52 week high of $103.19 set on January 21. They are under-performing the which is up 17.36% from the start of the year.

PACCAR follows other major Industrials sector earnings this month

PACCAR’s report follows an earnings beat by United Parcel Service on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $3.06 on revenue of $23.42B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.79 on revenue of $23.19B.

Honeywell had beat expectations on Friday with second quarter EPS of $2.02 on revenue of $8.81B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.94 on revenue of $8.64B.

