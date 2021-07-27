Outdoor grills maker Weber targets $5 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Article content

Outdoor grills maker Weber Inc said on Tuesday it expects to raise up to $797 million through an initial public offering in the United States, targeting a valuation of about $5 billion.

The company plans to sell roughly 46.88 million shares priced between $15 and $17 per share, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue jumped 62% year-on-year in the six months ended March 31, driven by the increasing adoption of an outdoor lifestyle, Weber disclosed in the filing.

Weber was founded by George Stephen Sr, who invented the Weber Kettle, a dome-shaped charcoal grill about 70 years ago. Its products include gas, electric and charcoal grills.