Oil prices ease as virus spread counters tight supplies

Article content NEW YORK — Oil prices eased on Tuesday as investors worried that global demand could be dented by surging COVID-19 cases, even though supplies are tightening and vaccination rates rising. Brent futures fell 28 cents, or 0.4%, to $74.22 a barrel by 1:19 p.m. EDT (1719 GMT) U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 55 cents, or 0.8%, to $71.36. Brent was on track for its first decline in six days. “The problem right now seems to be the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is holding the market back even though all the evidence right now suggests a dramatic tightening of supplies,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. He said that tightness otherwise should cause prices to “break out to the upside.”

Article content Britain reported its highest number of deaths and people in hospital with coronavirus since March. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was set to recommend fully vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors in some instances, sources said. The United States issued travel warnings to Spain and Portugal because of rising COVID-19 cases. Olympic host city Tokyo was on track to report a record number of coronavirus cases even as athletes continued to compete. Global economic growth prospects remained strong, even though most economists in Reuters polls were worried about new variants of the coronavirus. The International Monetary Fund maintained its 6% global growth forecast for 2021, upgrading its outlook for wealthy economies but cutting estimates for developing countries struggling with surging infections.