Oil edges higher as tight supply outweighs virus spread

Article content LONDON — Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday as investors bet that tight supply and rising vaccination rates will help to offset any impact on demand from surging COVID-19 cases worldwide. Brent crude futures rose 31 cents, or 0.4%, to $74.81 a barrel by 1336 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 27 cents, or 0.4%, to $72.18. Benchmark prices held their ground even after the United States issued travel warnings to Spain and Portugal because of rising COVID-19 cases. A White House official told Reuters that wider travel curbs would not be lifted, citing the highly infectious Delta variant and rising domestic infections.

Article content “With oil demand growth likely outpacing supply growth in the near term, we expect oil tightness over the summer, which should boost oil prices,” UBS analysts said in a research note. In one encouraging sign for fuel demand, Britain on Monday reported its lowest daily total of new COVID-19 cases since July 4, suggesting a recent surge in infections has passed its peak. Olympic host city Tokyo, however, is on track to report a record number of coronavirus cases on Tuesday even as athletes continued to compete across the city on the fourth day of the Games. Analysts tracking mobility data remain confident about fuel demand, counting on vaccinations to guard against strict new lockdowns. Global oil markets are expected to remain in deficit despite a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, to raise production through the rest of the year.