October 2020 Déjà vu? Bitcoin pullback at $38K has traders at odds over next move By Cointelegraph

October 2020 Déjà vu? Bitcoin pullback at $38K has traders at odds over next move
The wider cryptocurrency market entered a period of consolidation on July 27 following Bitcoin’s (BTC) brief spike above $40,000 the day before that helped ignite a rally across the market and brought a renewed sense of optimism to the market.
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that a mid-day attempt by bulls to lift the price of BTC back above the $40,000 level was rejected resulting in a price pullback to $37,500.
