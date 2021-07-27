NortonLifeLock Inc Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. NortonLifeLock Inc Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:) Inc reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

NortonLifeLock Inc announced earnings per share of $0.42 on revenue of $691M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.4114 on revenue of $685.03M.

NortonLifeLock Inc shares are up 50% from the beginning of the year, still down 11.85% from its 52 week high of $28.92 set on June 10. They are outperforming the which is up 16.05% from the start of the year.

NortonLifeLock Inc shares lost 2.71% in after-hours trade following the report.

NortonLifeLock Inc follows other major Information Technology sector earnings this month

NortonLifeLock Inc’s report follows an earnings beat by Microsoft on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $2.17 on revenue of $46.15B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.91 on revenue of $44.06B.

ASML ADR had matched expectations on July 21 with second quarter EPS of $2.97 on revenue of $4.74B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.97 on revenue of $4.87B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar