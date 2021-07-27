Nikkei closes below 28,000 level for second day despite Wall Street boost

Article content TOKYO — Japanese equities rose on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street as investors cheered upbeat corporate earnings, but the benchmark Nikkei 225 failed to close above the 28,000 key psychological level for a second straight session. Like Monday, the Nikkei briefly traded above that level but pared gains before the close amid caution ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting and a pick-up in both the U.S. and Japanese earnings seasons. The Nikkei share average finished the day 0.49% higher at 27,970.22. It hasn’t closed above 28,000 since July 16.

Article content The broader Topix climbed 0.64% to 1,938.04. On Wall Street, the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq all posted record closing highs overnight. “The overall strong earnings from corporate America have investors thinking the U.S. recovery is on track, and that should also be a plus for Japan’s economy,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management. “At 28,000 though, investors are adopting a wait-and-see stance before trying to take Nikkei higher.” Stocks tied to the global economic recovery outperformed, with the Topix value index rising 0.79%, compared to a 0.5% advance in the growth index. Among Topix sub-sectors, airlines rallied the most with a 3.29% climb. Next was non-ferrous metals with a 2.09% jump, followed by a 1.74% advance for iron and steel.