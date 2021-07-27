NFT-based game Splinterlands raises $3.6M via private token sale By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
13

NFT-based game Splinterlands raises $3.6M via private token sale

Splinterlands — a trading card game built on the blockchain — has concluded a private token sale that netted the company $3.6 million in proceeds, offering further evidence that investors are keen to back promising crypto plays.

The sale centered around the SPS token, which was built for the Splintershards Decentralized Autonomous Organization and will form the basis of game-related governance proposals. Through the SPS token, users will have the ability to influence a range of governance-related decisions, including sponsored tournaments, rewards and card balance updates, among other things.