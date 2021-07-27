NFT animation ‘Stoner Cats’ preps for launch following delay By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
A cat-themed animated series, featuring prominent entertainers and personalities from the crypto space, is reportedly back on schedule after an unexpected delay.

Stoner Cats is an NFT series launched by actress Mila Kunis in partnership with CryptoKitties co-founder Mack Flavelle, CryptoPoops NFT creator Jonathan Howard, and others through their recent endeavor Big Head Club. The project is scheduled to launch at 5:00 PM EST today after a false start prevented the tokens from dropping on Monday. The project’s NFTs, which feature characters from the show, will allow holders to watch episodes as they’re produced and, at some future point, may also allow some form of governance over the studio’s production decisions.