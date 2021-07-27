Morrison stakeholder Silchester says not inclined to support Fortress takeover

Article content

LONDON — WM Morrison investor Silchester said on Tuesday it is not inclined to support a takeover offer from private equity firm Fortress offer at the upcoming court and shareholder meeting.

Silchester, which owns a 15.14% stake in the British supermarket chain, said in a statement that there is little in the recommended offer that could not be achieved by Morrison as a listed company.

It added that it considers schemes of arrangement, with a 75% hurdle for shareholder acceptance and squeeze out, to be disadvantageous to public shareholders generally. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan Editing by Rachel Armstrong)