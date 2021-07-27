Monsanto Ordered to Pay Teachers $185 Million Over PCB Exposure

Article content (Bloomberg) — Bayer AG’s Monsanto unit must pay $185 million to three teachers who blamed their brain injuries on exposure to the company’s PCBs at a school in Washington state. A state jury in Seattle awarded $50,150,000 in actual damages, and $135 million in punitive damages to the teachers following a six-week trial. The teachers claimed they were exposed to PCBs from fluorescent lighting in the Sky Valley Education Center in Monroe, Washington, and caulk used in its walls. They claimed the Snohomish Health District knew of the presence of PCBs at the school long before it took remedial action.

Article content Bayer said it disagreed with the jury’s verdict and plans to appeal, if necessary. “The undisputed evidence in this case does not support the conclusions that plaintiffs were exposed to unsafe levels of PCBs at the Sky Valley Education Center (SVEC) or that any exposure could have possibly caused their claimed injuries,” Bayer said in an emailed statement. “In reality, testing reflected extremely low levels of PCBs in this school.” Cities’ Claims Bayer has separately agreed to pay $650 million to hundreds of U.S. cities, counties and ports that sued over toxic PCB contamination. The proposed deal has faced pushback from a federal judge in Los Angeles. Bayer also faces claims from farmers and consumers who allege the Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.