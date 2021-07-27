Mondelez Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Mondelez Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Mondelez (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Mondelez announced earnings per share of $0.66 on revenue of $6.64B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.648 on revenue of $6.4B.

Mondelez shares are up 50% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.56% from its 52 week high of $65.60 set on July 27. They are outperforming the which is up 16.05% from the start of the year.

Mondelez shares lost 1.32% in after-hours trade following the report.

Mondelez follows other major Consumer/Non-Cyclical sector earnings this month

Mondelez’s report follows an earnings beat by Lamb Weston Holdings on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $0.44 on revenue of $1.01B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.4223 on revenue of $923.62M.

Boston Beer had missed expectations on Thursday with second quarter EPS of $4.75 on revenue of $602.81M, compared to forecast for EPS of $6.6 on revenue of $657.65M.

