Moderna Slips As Issues At Partners Delay Overseas Release Of Shots By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10

© Reuters

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Moderna (NASDAQ:) stock fell more than 4% as the company said issues at its manufacturing partners’ end have slowed down the release of Covid-19 vaccines to countries outside the U.S.

According to Bloomberg, Moderna’s manufacturing partners outside the U.S. are “facing delays” due to laboratory testing issues that occurred in recent days.

While the problem has been resolved, it has slowed release of Moderna’s vaccine to markets outside the U.S., Bloomberg said.

The news agency reported that the company is shipping shots as it makes them and has no extra shots on hand.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that Moderna had pushed back its late-July shipments for South Korea to August due to supply problems that will affect other countries as well.

The supply issue is linked to the vaccine manufacturing process involving Switzerland’s contract drugmaker Lonza (SIX:) and a Spain-based company which does bottling work for the Moderna vaccine, the Reuters report quoted Jung Eun-young, head of the vaccine procurement team in South Korea, as saying.

She did not name the firm, but, according to Reuters, Spanish company Rovi (MC:) bottles, or “fills and finishes,” Moderna vaccines for markets other than the U.S.

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR