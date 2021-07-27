Microsoft Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 on Strong Cloud Sales By Investing.com



Microsoft Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4



Investing.com – Microsoft (NASDAQ:) reported fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Microsoft announced earnings per share of $2.17 on revenue of $46.15 billion. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.91 on revenue of $44.06B.

Microsoft shares are up 29% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.03% from its 52 week high of $289.99 set on July 23. They are outperforming the S&P Global 100 which is up 16.33% from the start of the year.

Microsoft shares lost 3.06% in after-hours trade following the report.

For the year, Microsoft notched more than $61 billion in profit and $165 billion in sales. According to MarketWatch it is the second $2 trillion company in U.S. stock market history.

Microsoft’s biggest unit was cloud, including its Azure business that sells servers and equipment. The unit had record sales in the quarter of $17.3 billion, up from $13.4 billion last year.

Microsoft follows other major Information Technology sector earnings this month

Microsoft’s report follows an earnings matched by ASML ADR on July 21, who reported EPS of $2.97 on revenue of $4.74B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.97 on revenue of $4.87B.

Intel had beat expectations on Thursday with second quarter EPS of $1.28 on revenue of $18.53B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.07 on revenue of $17.81B.

