Michael B. Jordan Developing Black Superman Project

Michael B. Jordan has found his next project, and it’s probably going to be my new favorite.


According to multiple reports, the actor is developing a limited HBO Max series featuring Val-Zod, one of the last Kryptonians and the second Superman.


Val-Zod is part of the DC multiverse, and a Kryptonian from Earth 2.

Buzz about the movie is coming on the heels of Warner Bros announcing that they are also working on a Black Superman project.


Other projects HBO Max has in the works include spinoffs of The Suicide Squad and The Batman, as well as a Green Lantern series.

Michael hasn’t officially confirmed his involvement in the Val-Zod series, but I hope he does soon so I can finally become way too emotionally invested in it.


