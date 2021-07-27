Michael B. Jordan Developing Black Superman Project

He’s always been a superhero to me. ❤️
According to multiple reports, the actor is developing a limited HBO Max series featuring Val-Zod, one of the last Kryptonians and the second Superman.
Buzz about the movie is coming on the heels of Warner Bros announcing that they are also working on a Black Superman project.
Other projects HBO Max has in the works include spinoffs of The Suicide Squad and The Batman, as well as a Green Lantern series.
Michael hasn’t officially confirmed his involvement in the Val-Zod series, but I hope he does soon so I can finally become way too emotionally invested in it.
