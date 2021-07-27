Metals, banks push Indian shares higher

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares gained on Tuesday as a slew of upbeat quarterly earnings reports helped markets consolidate, with metals and banking stocks leading the pack.

By 0514 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.25% at 15,863.40 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 0.18% higher at 52,944.81.

The market is likely to move higher, supported by metals and banking stocks, said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital, Mumbai.

“Metal stocks are rallying, with Jindal Steel and Power up 4% and Hindalco up 3.7%. And, with COVID-19 cases falling and vaccination rates picking up steadily, things are headed in the right direction,” Prabhakar said.