Maxim Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Maxim Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4



Investing.com – Maxim reported on Tuesday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Maxim announced earnings per share of $0.91 on revenue of $719.9M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.85 on revenue of $684.13M.

Maxim shares are up 9.2% from the beginning of the year, still down 8.23% from its 52 week high of $105.49 set on June 30. They are under-performing the which is up 16.05% from the start of the year.

Maxim follows other major Information Technology sector earnings this month

Maxim’s report follows an earnings matched by ASML ADR on July 21, who reported EPS of $2.97 on revenue of $4.74B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.97 on revenue of $4.87B.

Intel had beat expectations on Thursday with second quarter EPS of $1.28 on revenue of $18.53B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.07 on revenue of $17.81B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar