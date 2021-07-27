Matt Damon Is Happy For Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez

“I’m glad for both of them.”

It’s been three days since we learned that months of hopeful guesswork about Bennifer’s second coming — Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s early 2000s romance rekindled in 2021 — wasn’t all for naught.


Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

After avoiding questions about the current state of her relationship with Ben for quite some time, Jennifer slyly gifted us the confirmation we needed over the weekend.

If this is the first time you’re seeing J. Lo’s recent Instagram carousel, which she shared to commemorate her 52nd birthday — go ahead and click through. A snap of Ben and Jen kissing on a yacht is the post’s final photo.

To say fans are thrilled about this simply would not do justice to the outpouring of celebratory, frenzied reactions that flooded social media in response to the apparent proof of Bennifer 2.0.


Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

And that includes Matt Damon, Ben’s childhood friend and collaborator. Like us, Matt is “so happy” Ben and J. Lo are back together.


Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images

Here are Ben and Matt clinking their Golden Globe statuettes after winning best screenplay for Good Will Hunting, which they cowrote, at the 1998 award show.

“I’m just so happy for him [Ben],” said Matt in an Extra interview yesterday, during the premiere of his upcoming film Stillwater.


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

“He’s the best. He deserves every happiness in the world,” the actor continued. “I’m glad for both of them.”


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Matt was rooting for Bennifer’s romance revival back when the possibility that Ben and Jen had gotten back together was still purely speculative. “I love them both,” he said during a Today Show appearance. “I hope it’s true. That would be awesome.”

So, not only do Ben and J. Lo have public adoration behind them, the pair also appears to have genuine support from friends. We love to see it.

