Language learning app Duolingo prices IPO at $102 per share

Article content

Language learning app Duolingo said on Tuesday it priced its initial public offering of Class A common stock at $102 per share.

The company said it is offering 3.7 million shares of Class A common stock while stockholders are offering 1.4 million shares of Class A common stock. (https://refini.tv/3747rzb)

On Monday, the company raised the price target range for its IPO to between $95 and $100 per share from the previously set range of $85 to $95 per share.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)