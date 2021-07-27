Kiana Madeira Fear Street Appreciation Post

She absolutely killed it in Fear Street.
Portrayed by Kiana Madeira, it’s no secret that Deena was a fan favorite from the beginning. She set the bar for #RelationshipGoals when it came to her relationship with Sam, and even went as far as ending the Shadyside curse all in the name of being a hopeless romantic.
From 1994 all the way back to1666, Deena kicked ass throughout the entire Fear Street trilogy and fans can’t stop talking about it. Who can blame them?
We’ve rounded up the best tweets all in appreciation of the one and only Deena. Check them out below:
What’s your favorite Deena moment in the Fear Street trilogy?
