Kaseya recovers data stolen in ransomware attack with mysterious decryption tool By Cointelegraph

Kaseya recovers data stolen in ransomware attack with mysterious decryption tool
IT software provider, Kaseya, has announced it is providing its clients with a decryption tool to recover customer data that was locked in a ransomware attack earlier this month.
In a July 26 notice on its website, the global technology firm stated it has been assisting its customers with the restoration of their encrypted data in partnership with cybersecurity company Emsisoft.
