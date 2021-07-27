Kaseya recovers data stolen in ransomware attack with mysterious decryption tool By Cointelegraph

IT software provider, Kaseya, has announced it is providing its clients with a decryption tool to recover customer data that was locked in a ransomware attack earlier this month.

In a July 26 notice on its website, the global technology firm stated it has been assisting its customers with the restoration of their encrypted data in partnership with cybersecurity company Emsisoft.