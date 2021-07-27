Is a Breakout in the Charts for Medtronic? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
11

© Reuters. Is a Breakout in the Charts for Medtronic?

A resistance line has formed in the chart of Medtronic Plc (NYSE:) over the past few months. The stock has tested that area multiple times since the end of May, and is sitting right under that level. If the stock breaks through that level, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to profit from this trade.As one of the largest medical device companies, Medtronic Plc (MDT) develops and manufactures therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. Its portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, advanced energy, and surgical tools.

The company has staged a strong recovery from the impact of the pandemic on elective procedures. MDT is now winning market share in an increasing number of its businesses, driven by differentiated product offerings. For instance, in its Cranial & Spinal Technologies business, the company has gained market share in both Spine and neurosurgery.

MDT has a solid balance sheet with a current ratio of 2.7 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.5. The company also has a gross margin of 65.2%, which is above the industry average. In terms of growth, analysts forecast earnings to rise 112.9% year over year in the current quarter.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR