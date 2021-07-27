Institutions continue offloading BTC exposure despite price rebound By Cointelegraph

Institutions continue offloading BTC exposure despite price rebound
Investments in institutional products have continued to decline this past week.
In its July 26 Digital Asset Fund Flows report, CoinShares notes institutional crypto products have experienced outflows for the third consecutive week, with $28 million exiting the sector during the week ending July 23. As such, the week saw a 170% increase in outflows compared to the $10.4 million for the previous seven days.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.