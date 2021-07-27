Institutions continue offloading BTC exposure despite price rebound By Cointelegraph

Investments in institutional products have continued to decline this past week.

In its July 26 Digital Asset Fund Flows report, CoinShares notes institutional crypto products have experienced outflows for the third consecutive week, with $28 million exiting the sector during the week ending July 23. As such, the week saw a 170% increase in outflows compared to the $10.4 million for the previous seven days.