Indian shares rise on strong earnings, global cues

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares rose in early trade on Tuesday as strong quarterly earnings and overnight gains in U.S. stocks helped the domestic benchmark indexes consolidate.

By 0410 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.24% at 15,863.05 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 0.18% higher at 52,948.98.

Shares of Inox Leisure Ltd jumped 13% after a report https://bit.ly/3l0KvsE Amazon India was looking to buy a stake in the movie theater chain.

Shares of Tata Motors rose 0.56% after the Indian auto major posted a 108% jump in its first-quarter revenue and narrowed its losses as the pandemic fueled demand for personal vehicles.