India to use Ethereum blockchain to verify diploma certificates By Cointelegraph

India to use Ethereum blockchain to verify diploma certificates
The Government of Maharashtra recently announced a partnership with Indian blockchain startup LegitDoc to implement a credentialing system powered by (ETH) for providing tamper-proof diploma certificates.
To counter the rise in document forgery, the Maharashtra State Board of Skill Development (MSBSD) goes against India’s crypto ban narrative to use Ethereum-based public blockchain. In an exclusive statement with Cointelegraph, LegitDoc CEO Neil Martis highlighted that while the certificates are verified using the traditional manual methods, MSBSD will start advocating only the digital verification method for all the manual verification requests from the next year.
