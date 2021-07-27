Huobi winds down former exchange operator in China By Cointelegraph

Huobi winds down former exchange operator in China
Stakeholders in the Chinese firm that was founded to operate cryptocurrency exchange Huobi have resolved to dissolve the entity, according to publicly available records.
The firm, Beijing Huobi Tianxia Network Technology Ltd., was established in late 2013 and is 70.52% owned by Li Lin, the founder and CEO of Huobi Group. It has 10 million yuan ($1 million) in registered capital and a total of five subsidiaries.
