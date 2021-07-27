Here’s What We Know About 17 Upcoming YA Film And TV Adaptations

What it’s about: Belly has spent every summer at Cousins Beach, home of her favorite people: Susannah, her mother’s best friend, and her sons Conrad and Jeremiah. She’s hopeful this summer will be different. After all, she’s been chasing Conrad for as long as she can remember, and the lingering looks from Jeremiah (and a new guy named Cam) seem to suggest this summer will change everything.

Type of adaptation: TV Series, Amazon

Most recent updates: Jenny Han, in addition to writing the pilot, serves as co-showrunner and executive producer. The show has already cast Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno who will play Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah, respectively.