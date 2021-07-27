Google takes legal action over Germany’s expanded hate-speech law

Article content BERLIN — Google said on Tuesday that it was taking legal action over an expanded version of Germany’s hate-speech law that recently took effect, saying its provisions violated the right to privacy of its users. The Alphabet unit, which runs video-sharing site YouTube, filed suit at the administrative court in Cologne to challenge a provision that allows user data to be passed to law enforcement before it is clear any crime has been committed. The request for a judicial review comes as Germany gears up for a general election in September, amid concerns that hostile discourse and influence operations conducted via social media may destabilize the country’s normally staid campaign politics.

Article content “This massive intervention in the rights of our users stands, in our view, not only in conflict with data protection, but also with the German constitution and European law,” Sabine Frank, YouTube’s regional head of public policy, wrote in a blog post https://blog.youtube/intl/de-de/news-and-events/zum-erweiterten-netzwerkdurchsetzungsgesetz-deutschland/?utm_source=POLITICO.EU&utm_campaign=16b6723856-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2021_07_27_09_30&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_10959edeb5-16b6723856-190825160. Germany enacted the anti-hate speech law, known in German as NetzDG, in early 2018, making online social networks YouTube, Facebook and Twitter responsible for policing and removing toxic content.