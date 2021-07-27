Gold pinned near key $1,800 level ahead of Fed policy decision

* Fed’s policy statement is due at 1800 GMT later in the day followed by a news conference by Chairman Jerome Powell. Investors will look for cues on when the central bank will begin to taper its monetary support.

* U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,798.20 per ounce.

* Spot gold was flat at $1,798.75 per ounce by 0106 GMT.

Gold prices were flat on Wednesday, holding near the key psychological level of $1,800 per ounce, as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting for hints on policy tapering plans.

* U.S. consumer confidence inched up to a 17-month high in July, with households’ spending plans rising even as concerns about higher inflation lingered, suggesting the economy maintained its strong growth early in the third quarter.

* The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday maintained its 6% global growth forecast for 2021, upgrading its outlook for the United States and other wealthy economies but cutting estimates for developing countries struggling with surging COVID-19 infections.

* The U.S. dollar held steady below its 3-1/2-month peak scaled last week.

* Silver was flat at $24.67 per ounce, having hit its lowest level in nearly four months at $24.46 on Tuesday.

* Palladium fell 0.1% to $2,605.01 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.22% to $1,052.93.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 UK Nationwide house price MM, YY July 1800 US Federal Open Market Committee announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement

