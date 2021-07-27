Global markets regulators team up to monitor SPACs By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
LONDON (Reuters) – Global securities markets regulators said on Tuesday they have begun monitoring special purpose acquisition companies or SPACs due to potential regulatory concerns.
“While SPACs may offer alternative sources of funding and provide opportunities for investors, they may also raise regulatory concerns,” the International Orgnization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) said in a statement.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.