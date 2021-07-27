Global markets regulators team up to keep watch on SPACs

Article content

LONDON — Global securities markets regulators said on Tuesday they have begun monitoring special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, due to potential regulatory concerns.

SPACs are shell companies that list themselves on the stock market and use the proceeds to buy other companies.

It is a form of investment that soared last year on Wall Street, gathered steam in Europe this year and is now spreading into emerging markets.

“While SPACs may offer alternative sources of funding and provide opportunities for investors, they may also raise regulatory concerns,” the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) said in a statement.